Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday that Simmons (back/knee) is playing 5-on-5 with no restrictions and will be ready for training camp at the beginning of October, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

This was expected after Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, said at the end of July that Simmons would be 100 percent by training camp. However, when Lee said that, Simmons still wasn't cleared for 5-on-5 drills, so it's still noteworthy that the oft-injured point guard has progressed through his rehab without a setback. Simmons has talked all offseason about getting back to the style of play he excelled at early in his career, so there's optimism for a bounce-back campaign, though Simmons needs to stay on the court first. He's sat out over 20 games in three consecutive seasons after missing just four contests through his first two NBA campaigns.