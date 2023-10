Simmons closed Friday's 125-120 loss to the Mavericks with 10 points (5-8 FG), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes.

Simmons played at center with Nic Claxton (ankle) ruled out, and he delivered a solid output despite being undersized at the position. Simmons ended just two assists from a triple-double, and while his scoring woes hurt his fantasy upside, his ability to play any position means he should be a stat-filling machine regardless of where he plays.