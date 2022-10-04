Simmons scored six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the 76ers.

Seeing his first game action in over a year, and against his former team at that, Simmons put together his usual production on a per-minute basis as part of what will likely be the Nets' Opening Night starting lineup alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and others. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash has publicly said he's not expecting Simmons to suddenly become a contributor with his jump shot, so expect the 26-year-old to focus on his defense, distributing and rebounding while still adding enough offense to be a nightly triple-double threat.