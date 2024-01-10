Simmons (back) has recently progressed to 3-on-3 work and will continue to be assessed periodically, but he is getting to the "home stretch" of returning to action, Simmons' agent Bernard Lee informs.

Simmons hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a left lower back nerve impingement and still appears to be weeks away from a return to game action. While the Nets are expected to provide an official timetable for Simmons' return, he will likely have to log multiple full practices before taking the court is in consideration.