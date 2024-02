Simmons is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to left leg soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons sustained an injury during Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Monday. If he sits out, Dennis Smith, Dennis Schroder and Trendon Watford are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.