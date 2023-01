Simmons (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Simmons missed Saturday's win over the Knicks due to a sore left knee, but he'll be in the mix to return for Monday's matchup. He's been held under 30 minutes of playing time in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 6.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game during that time.