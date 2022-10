Simmons is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Pacers due to left knee soreness, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

This is the first time Simmons has been on the injury report with a knee issue, but considering Monday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set for the Nets it could just be load management. Considering Simmons' injury history and recent bout with back issues, seeing him sit one half of the back-to-back would not too surprising.