Simmons (back) will begin to face teammates in practice in the coming week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Simmons' work in practice with the Nets so far had been limited to 1-on-0 drills, but he's been running and shooting without pain recently. He'll take another step in his recovery in hopes that he'll be able to return at some point during Brooklyn's playoff series against the Celtics. The 25-year-old is hopeful that he'll be available as early as Game 4 against Boston, but a better idea of his status will likely come into focus based on how he responds to his increased activity level. Even if he's available at some point during the first round, he'll likely face a hefty minutes restriction.