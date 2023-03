Simmons (knee/back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup in Houston, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Simmons is dealing with knee soreness and inflammation in his back, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. However, Brooklyn hasn't released an official timetable for his return, so we'll continue to update his status on a game-by-game basis, making Simmons' next chance to suit up Thursday in Milwaukee.