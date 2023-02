Simmons (knee) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons will miss a fourth straight game with left knee soreness, with his next chance to play arriving Monday against the Clippers. The bigger news is Kyrie Irving being listed out with right calf soreness one day after requesting a trade from the Nets. Seth Curry, Patty Mills, Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner are candidates to see more run.