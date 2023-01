Simmons (knee) will not play in Monday's meeting with the Lakers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Simmons was held out of the Nets' last contest with left knee soreness and will miss a second straight due to the issue. Seth Curry slotted into the first unit in his place Saturday and is likely to do so again, while Yuta Watanabe is expected to see extended action off the bench. Simmons' next chance to play will come Wednesday in Boston.