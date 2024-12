Simmons will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Magic, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Nic Claxton will replace Simmons in the starting five on Sunday. In his last five outings (all starts), Simmons has averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 68.0 percent from the field across 26.4 minutes per game.