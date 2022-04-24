Simmons is listed as out for Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Simmons had been making substantial progress in his rehab and was expected to make his Nets debut Monday, but it appears there has been a chance of plans with Brooklyn now facing elimination. It's unclear if his status will change if the Nets are able to keep their season alive.
