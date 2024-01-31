Simmons (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simmons returned from a 38-game absence due to a back injury Monday against the Jazz, but he's developed swelling in his knee stemming from a hit he took during the game. However, tests showed no further issues, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the 76ers, while Dennis Smith and Cam Thomas could see increased run Wednesday.