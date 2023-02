Simmons (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Knicks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Simmons has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks and will now miss both legs of Brooklyn's back-to-back with left knee soreness. The 26-year-old forward's next chance to suit up will be Friday's matchup with Boston. However, Simmons' role within the team began to shrink before missing time to injury, so his fantasy value even when healthy comes into question.