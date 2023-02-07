Simmons (knee) confirmed that he will suit up for Tuesday's contest against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons is set to make his return to Brooklyn's lineup after missing the team's past four contests due to a knee injury. With Kevin Durant (knee) still sidelined and the team short-handed due to the Kyrie Irving trade, Simmons may be in line to see increased usage during Tuesday's contest. While the first-year Net told reporters himself that he will be playing, it is best to also wait for confirmation from the team before Tuesday's matchup. Simmons is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.3 minutes over his first 37 appearances this season.