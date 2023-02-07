Simmons (knee) confirmed that he will suit up for Tuesday's contest against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons is set to make his return to Brooklyn's lineup after missing the team's past four contests due to a knee injury. With Kevin Durant (knee) still sidelined and the team potentially shorthanded due to the Kyrie Irving trade, Simmons may be in line to see increased usage during Tuesday's contest. While Simmons told reporters that he'll be playing, fantasy managers planning on activating him Tuesday will want to make sure the team confirms that the 26-year-old will suit up. Simmons is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.3 minutes over his first 37 appearances this season.