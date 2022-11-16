Simmons accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 153-121 loss to the Kings.

Simmons played off the bench for the fourth straight contest and it seems he'll stay in that role going forward, especially after delivering his best scoring output of the campaign Tuesday. Despite that, this has been a disappointing season for the former 76ers star, as he's only averaging 5.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. All those figures are career-worst marks for the Australian.