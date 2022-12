Simmons provided 12 points (6-9 FG), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 118-100 win over the Bucks.

Simmons notched his first double-double since Nov. 22 against the 76ers, and he fell only two assists shy of a triple-double. He also shot the basketball well in this one, which has been a reoccurring theme of late. Simmons is now 26-for-41 (63.4 percent) from the field over his last six appearances.