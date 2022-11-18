Simmons contributed 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 32 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Simmons has looked solid over the last few days, as he's set new top marks in scoring in back-to-back contests and notched his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday evening. The former first-round pick out of LSU has also been able to score with efficiency, knocking down 16 of his last 24 shots from the field (five games) while recording four steals and two blocks over that stretch.