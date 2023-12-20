The Nets announced Wednesday that Simmons (back) is progressing in his recovery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

While it's encouraging that the Nets said that Simmons' strength in his back is improving and that he's increasing his individual on-court work, he should miss at least another two weeks of game action. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since early November due to left lower back nerve impingement and still has some steps to take in his recovery process before he's in the mix to appear in games.