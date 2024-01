Simmons (back) is expected to practice with members of the Long Island Nets of the G League this weekend, and he could be set to play early next week if all goes well, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Simmons hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a nerve impingement in his lower back and won't suit up Thursday or Saturday. However, barring a setback, the 27-year-old forward is nearing a return to action, and he could be available Monday against the Jazz.