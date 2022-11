Simmons (knee) remains out for Tuesday's game versus the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simmons was hopeful of rejoining the action in the second game of the back-to-back set Tuesday after dealing with some left knee soreness, but he will require some additional rest. He will have a few extra days to rest up before the Nets retake the floor Friday against the Wizards, while Joe Harris could be in line for his second consecutive start Tuesday.