Simmons will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Dennis Schroder having been traded to Golden State, Simmons will slot into the starting point guard position. According to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com, Simmons is expected to see minutes above the mid 20s, which would be a noticeable uptick from the workload he's been handed over the last four games. The 28-year-old has averaged 2.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while shooting 66.7 percent from the field across 19.6 minutes per contest in his last five outings (one start).