Simmons (knee/back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder.

Simmons is slated to miss an 11th straight game due to knee soreness and inflammation in his back. Following Sunday's win over the Nuggets, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said, "[Simmons] is back home in Brooklyn. We'll get a chance to kind of see where he's at when we get back home after this trip." Tuesday's matchup is the final stop of Brooklyn's five-game road trip, so the team should release a more comprehensive update on the point guard within the next few days.