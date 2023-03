Simmons (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Simmons will miss a fourth consecutive game with soreness in his left knee, head coach Jacque Vaughn said Wednesday. Although no timetable has been set for his return, it certainly looks as though Simmons has a ways to go before being cleared considering how early he's been ruled out for Friday's game. Simmons' next chance to play will come Sunday against Charlotte.