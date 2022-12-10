Simmons (calf) produced six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 120-116 win over Atlanta.

Simmons missed Brooklyn's prior four games due to a strained left calf, and he was limited to 21 minutes upon his return. That didn't stop him from making an impact in the box score, however, as he did a little bit of everything to finish with a solid all-around line. It was perhaps most impressive that he was able to register a season-high four steals during his limited time on the court, though he also committed four turnovers. Simmons won't play in the second game of the back-to-back set Saturday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, but he'll likely begin building back up to a full workload and should remain a useful fantasy producer for those who can stomach his complete lack of three-point shooting and poor free-throw percentage.