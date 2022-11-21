Simmons had 22 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 victory over the Grizzlies.

Simmons moved back into the starting lineup Sunday, continuing to look more like the player we remember from two years ago. Coming off his best game of the season, Simmons one-upped himself again, turning in another highly encouraging performance. While it might be a bit early to say he is back, managers who sat through the struggles have to be thrilled with what he has been able to do over the past week.