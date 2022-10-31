Simmons (knee) is unlikely to play Monday against the Pacers but should suit up for Tuesday's contest against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Per Charania, Simmons is dealing with swelling in his left knee and will miss at least one contest during the Nets' upcoming back-to-back set. However, Charania notes in the segment that the most likely situation would be for the 6-foot-11 point guard to rest Monday and suit up Tuesday. Simmons has played in every game this season, but he's averaging a modest 6.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting from the field. If Simmons is indeed sidelined, Markieff Morris, Yuta Watanabe and Day'Ron Sharpe would all be candidates for increased roles.