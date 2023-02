Coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday that he doesn't expect Simmons (knee) to return Saturday against Washington, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Simmons has been back at practice recently, and Vaughn recently expressed hope that the 26-year-old would be able to suit up against the Wizards. However, Simmons will likely be forced to miss a fourth consecutive matchup, but it's possible he'll return to game action at some point next week.