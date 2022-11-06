Simmons (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Simmons has endured a tough start to the season and has missed each of Brooklyn's last four games with a sore left knee, but he looks like he'll have a chance to play Monday. Through six games, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 7.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks in 31.8 minutes per contest. If Simmons is active Monday, he could be in line for more play-making opportunities while Kyrie Irving (suspension) is sitting out.