Simmons (back) won't start and will have a minute restriction during Monday's game versus Utah, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Simmons is slated to make his first appearance since Nov. 6, but as expected, he'll be monitored closely. Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton will start Monday, with Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) sidelined again.