Simmons isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against Washington, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons returned to action Friday following a four-game absence due to a calf injury, but he was sidelined for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back Saturday. Even though Simmons isn't listed on the injury report, it's safe to assume he'll likely be limited during Monday's matchup. He drew the start Friday and totaled six points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 21 minutes.