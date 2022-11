Simmons (knee) will suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Simmons missed the previous game due to some soreness in his left knee, but it appears the issue has cleared up enough for him to rejoin the action. After beginning the season in the starting five, Simmons has played off the bench in his last three appearances and may be bound for a similar role Tuesday as he continues to re-acclimate himself following a lost 2021-22 campaign.