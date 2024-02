Simmons (leg) has been cleared to play and will come off the bench Monday against Memphis, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons was being considered a true game-time decision leading up to Monday's matchup due to a sore left leg, but he's made enough progress to get the green light to play. He's averaging 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.3 minutes over his last six contests, all of which were starts.