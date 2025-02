Simmons (back) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Simmons missed the first leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back set Tuesday against Houston, but he'll likely see his usual workload against the Wizards. Over his last 10 appearances, Simmons averaged 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 0.6 steals in 26.7 minutes per contest.