Simmons (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons will miss a fourth straight game due to a hip contusion. Coach Jacque Vaughn said prior to Sunday's win over the Wizards that Simmons is considered day-to-day, though he'll presumably have to practice before he's cleared for game action. Simmons' next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Miami.