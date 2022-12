Simmons (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

As expected, Simmons will return Friday following a four-game absence stemming from a strained left calf. Simmons was starting to get into a groove before the injury, averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks across his prior six appearances. His return will presumably result in fewer minutes for Joe Harris, Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas.