Simmons (back) will travel with the Nets during their upcoming three-game road trip, which starts Jan. 17 vs. the Trail Blazers and ends Jan. 21 vs. the Clippers, NBA freelancer writer Billy Reinhardt reports.

After slowly ramping up his activity to return, Simmons looks to complete the "home stretch" of his rehab, which will include 5-on-5 action. He has appeared in only six games thus far, averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.5 steals across 31.7 minutes, and he figures to play under restrictions when he's cleared to suit up.