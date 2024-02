Simmons won't play Monday against the Warriors due to back injury maintenance, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons will sit out the first half of a back-to-back set while the Nets continue to be cautious with the oft-injured point guard. While he's looked good in limited minutes over two appearances since returning from a multi-month absence, it appears fantasy managers won't be able to rely on Simmons for consistent production moving forward.