Simmons (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

While Simmons will be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Monday due to his sore left knee, coach Jacque Vaughn said that he expects the 26-year-old to be back in action for Tuesday's game against Phoenix. T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe should see increased playing time against the Clippers.