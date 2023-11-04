Simmons is out for Saturday's game versus the Celtics due to back injury maintenance, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons will miss his first game of the season Saturday after dealing with back injuries over the last couple of seasons. However, it appears that the Nets are just playing it cautiously and the 27-year-old forward should be able to play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks. Dennis Smith, Cam Thomas and Lonnie Walker are candidates to receive extended minutes in Simmons' absence.