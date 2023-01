Simmons (knee) will miss Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Simmons left Thursday's game against the Pistons after a scoreless 20 minutes of action due to knee soreness, and the issue will prevent him from suiting up at least one more game. With T.J. Warren (lower leg) also out Saturday, Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris and Markieff Morris are candidates to add minutes.