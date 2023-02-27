Simmons (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks, Chris Milholen of SI.com reports.

Simmons will miss a third straight game to start the second-half schedule after receiving a PRP injection during the All-Star break. He's dealt with knee soreness for much of the season, so the hope is that the procedure and extended time off can remedy the discomfort. However, the former All-Star's workload had dwindled before he was shut down, so even when he's cleared, it's unlikely he garners a major role for the new-look Nets.