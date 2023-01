Simmons (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Simmons will miss his third straight game Wednesday due to left knee soreness. His ongoing absence should continue to afford Day'Ron Sharpe more minutes as the primary backup to starting center Nic Claxton, while Seth Curry is likely to maintain a starting role in Simmons' stead. Simmons' next opportunity to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Washington.