Simmons won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Celtics due to injury management, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Simmons hasn't suffered any injury but will sit out the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back against Boston on Wednesday. With Cameron Johnson (thigh) expected to return to action, Johnson Dennis Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe are candidates to receive increased minutes. Simmons' next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star Break on Feb. 22 against Toronto.