Simmons (hip) won't travel with the team to Atlanta and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Hawks, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Simmons will miss a seventh straight matchup due to ongoing hip and nerve injuries, and it's unclear when he'll return to game action, as Albanese relays that Simmons hasn't shown much progress over the last few days. Dennis Smith (back) and Cam Thomas (ankle) also remain out, so Lonnie Walker is primed for extended minutes versus the Hawks.