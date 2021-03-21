Griffin (rest) is available to make his team debut against the Wizards on Sunday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin hasn't suited up since Feb. 12, but he'll finally be available to make his debut for Brooklyn after being acquired in early March. The 32-year-old is likely to have a minutes restriction in his debut, so he likely won't be posting big numbers.
