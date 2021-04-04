Griffin registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Bulls.

Griffin will probably have a second-unit role once the team is fully healthy, but in the short term, he will see some spot starts alongside newcomer LaMarcus Aldridge in the frontcourt. Jeff Green will press him for playing time as Griffin attempts to revive his career with Brooklyn, but the team didn't acquire the veteran so he could ride the pine. They will attempt to get their money's worth while the Nets are still short-handed.