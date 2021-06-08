Griffin delivered seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 26 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Griffin has been starting regularly since the beginning of May and has managed to leave his mark in the playoffs. Even though he was unable to repeat his impressive Game 1 performance, where he posted his first double-double since May 6, he still managed to make his presence felt on both ends of the court in Game 2. Griffin is averaging just 7.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the current postseason run, but his contributions go well beyond the box score for the Nets.